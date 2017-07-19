Tribunal allows engineer’s application seeking directions to respondent for considering his name for promotion

Providing relief to a chief engineer working with Indian Defence Service of Engineers, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Tuesday allowed the application wherein the applicant Dev Raj had sought directions to be issued to respondent for considering him for promotion.

Raj had filed the application seeking directions to be issued to respondents (engineer-in-chief, ministry of defence) to include his name for promotion (as chief engineer zone) as the names of juniors to the applicant have been processed for the said post ignoring the legitimate claim of the applicant.

The respondents had made a list in which names were proposed to be considered for the post. The applicant, working as a chief engineer (personnel and training) stated in the application that he was appointed as assistant executive engineer (AEE) through combined Competitive Engineering Services Examination conducted by UPSC in 1982. He joined the office of Garrison Engineer, Mamun in Mamun Military Cant Pathankot on June 1, 1984.

Raj was promoted as executive engineer and posted as garrison engineer on November 1, 1990, at Air Force Station, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. He stated that keeping in view the excellent service record, he was promoted as superintendent engineer (SE) on January 16, 2002, and was posted as director at Engineer-in-Chief’s branch, New Delhi.

Raj when on deputation with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) from July 22, 2009 to July 10, 2015, successfully handled voluminous highway projects . He further added that his name was at serial number seven in the seniority list prepared by Indian Defence Service of Engineers, however, the three persons who were junior to him were included in the proposal for the post of chief engineer zone by the respondent.

