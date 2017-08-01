Transgender welfare board: Dept sends file to UT for approval

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

After Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Andhra Pardesh made it to the latest list, the City Beautiful is set to form Transgender Welfare Board. The social welfare department, Chandigarh, has sent the file to the highers officials of the UT Administration for final approval. Sources said the social welfare department has sent the file for final approval and once they get the permission, the board would be set up.

In 2015, city NGO Saksham, which works for the rights of the LGBT community, had written to the then Adviser to Administrator Vijay Kumar Dev demanding setting up of Transgender Welfare Board in Chandigarh to ensure no public harassment and also providing a safe environment for the LGBT people.

Dhananjay Chauhan, Panjab University’s first transgender student and director of Saksham Trust, said: “Ten days ago, I went to the social welfare department to know about the status and was told that the department has sent the file for final approval. I am happy that soon we will have our own welfare board, which will not only ensure the safety and well-being of our community, but will also provide special identity cards. Apart from this, many transgenders are unaware of their rights.

There is a need to develop a structure that ensures holistic development of this community and once the Transgender Welfare Board is constituted, it will ensure that opportunities like free sex reassignment surgery through selected hospitals,” said Dhananjay. “The board will also ensure that if any student from our community wish to take admission in Panjab University should not face any kind of harassment,” added Dhananjay.

He also said that he has also written to the Punjab government for the formation of the similar welfare board in Punjab. In the first week of August, an international conference on transgender is scheduled in Muktsar in which Canadian ambassador is also coming. During the conference, a movie on Dhananjay’s life would be shown.

Asked to comment if the social welfare department has sent the file for final approval, Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi said he was not aware about the issue.

