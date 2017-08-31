Transgender students: No manifesto takes up our issues

“It hardly matters who is going to win this time. Be it before or after the elections, our issues have never got space in any party’s manifesto. Like last year, we will go and cast our votes,” said Preet, Dhanajay, the transgender students of Panjab University.

Sharing what importance do the Panjab University elections hold for them, they said last year, when they both were first-year students, they saw during the elections student leaders were making big promises, so they also had some hopes for them too. But soon after the result was announced, nobody visited them or asked about their problems.

“Last year, I was the first transgender student of PU to cast vote. After that when people started recognising me as I have a good friend circle. So this year, the party leaders are coming to me and asking me to support them so that they can get the votes of our community people,” said Dhananjay.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App