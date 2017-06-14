Training Session for Women Parking Attendants: ‘Keep a smiling face as smile means See Magic in Life Everyday’

“Abuses can be hurled by some visitors but you just need to bear it patiently and give a smile,” the parking attendants were told in a training session held here at the multilevel parking. Since initially men attendants would also be assisting the women attendants during the trial of the smart parking system, both men and women were imparted training ahead of the trial for the smart parking system. The training was imparted by Sanjiv Jaggi, a representative of the agency hired by the company, Arya Toll Infra Limited, on “behaviour and mindset”.

Jaggi told the attendants that they should be ready to face a tough situation in Chandigarh because people here over-react. “Gaaliyan padengi… hume chubhega zarur, par hume sanyam se deal karna hai (Abuses will be hurled… it would pinch us but we need to deal with it patiently),” he said.

Jaggi added, “People of Chandigarh lose their patience quickly and react if there is a delay of seconds in issuing the slip. But you need not give up your smiling face. Remain courteous. Always keep that in mind that SMILE means See Magic in Life Everyday.”

The attendants were told that they need to understand the state of mind of a person coming to the parking lot.

“The one who has just come to the parking lot has travelled through the maddening rush of the traffic in the city. Just keep that in mind that he might be getting late for the office or has an assignment and you need to be quick enough to respond. One person may issue a slip and two-three attendants may immediately help him park his car by guiding him the right way,” the attendants were told.

During the training session, the attendants were shown photographs of the messy parking scenario in Chandigarh. Pictures were shown of two-wheelers parked in the space meant four-wheelers. “We also park our vehicle. Don’t we feel irritated when one two-wheeler is parked right in the middle of the space which is actually meant for your four-wheeler? So it is you who has to see that it doesn’t happen,” the trainer told.

It is for the first time that one company has been allotted the work of managing all the parking lots of the city. Earlier, petty contractors were given the work and despite that one had to face trouble looking for a space or parking their vehicle in the parking lot. Sandeep Bhora, the project coordinator of Arya Toll Infra Limited, said that men would initially assist the women attendants during the trial since it was a new job for them. see also page 5

