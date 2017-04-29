Chandigarh: Tipper rams into bike, woman dies

IN A hit-and-run incident, a 52-year-old woman, Jaswinder Kaur, was crushed to death under the wheels of a speeding small truck (tipper) on Dadumajra-Togan village link road near Sector 38 on Friday night. The incident happened at 8 pm. Kaur was returning from Dadumajra to her house at Togan village when a speeding tipper hit her two-wheeler from behind. Police said the head of the woman was crushed under the wheels of the truck. She was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO of Maloya police station, said the body was kept in the mortuary of GMSH, Sector 16, and it would be handed over to her family members after a postmortem examination on Saturday. The victim is survived by her husband and three children.

Police registered an FIR against the unknown truck driver. Residents claimed the illegal movement of trucks loaded with sand during late night hours and absence of functional street lights on the particular road was the reason behind road accidents on this particular stretch.

