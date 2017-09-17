Three killed, two hurt as car hits auto

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Three persons were killed in an accident after a car hit an autorickshaw from the rear side on Chandigarh-Ambala Road on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Himanshu Kharbanda (26), Surjeet Kumar and Sandeep Kaur (22). They had boarded the auto from Derabassi, police said. The accused car driver managed to flee the spot and the police registered a case against an unidentified driver.

The police said five persons were travelling in the autorickshaw. The auto driver, Amarjeet Singh, was admitted to the Derabassi civil hospital. The fifth person was seriously injured and yet to be identified. Amarjeet Singh later told the police that they were coming towards Zirakpur when the accident took place and a car hit his auto from the rear side. Soon after the accident, the police said all the injured were shifted to the hospital, where the three were declared brought dead.

The police said Surjeet was taken to Derabassi hospital where he was declared dead, while Sandeep and Himanshu were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 where they both succumbed to injuries Investigating officer of the case, assistant sub-inspector Baljit Singh from the Zirakpur police station said they have registered an FIR in the incident. “We are able to trace the address of two victims. The postmortem has not been conducted yet,” he said.

ASI Singh said the trio had suffered serious injuries in the accident. “We could not get eye-witness who was present there during the accident. But, the auto driver told us that the car hit them and the auto toppled within no time,” he said.

