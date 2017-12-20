Three held for stalking sent to judicial custody

Three accused at Sector 36 Police Station in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Three accused at Sector 36 Police Station in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

THREE PERSONS, including a Punjab Police commando, Jaskaran Singh, 27, who were arrested for stalking and making an attempt to kidnap a woman physician on Sunday night, were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. Constable Jaskaran Singh was attached with 4th Commando Battalion of Punjab Police in Mohali and had been absent from his duty for the last three days.

The two other accused are Gurdass Singh, 20, and Karambir Singh, 20. They both are students of SD College, Sector 32. An inspector rank line officer of 4th Commando Battalion of Punjab visited Sector 36 police station and obtained a copy of the FIR registered against Jaskaran and two others on Tuesday. Police sources said the constable is a native of Ludhiana and got a job in Punjab Police on the compassionate grounds as his father, who was in Punjab Police, died on duty six years ago. Sources said Gurdass and Karambir belong to landlord families and father of Gurdass owns 40 acres of land in Bathinda district of Punjab. Karambir belongs to Fazilka district in Punjab.

Inspector Nasib Singh, SHO of Sector 36 police station, said, “The Innova, which was used in the crime, is owned by Gurdass. He was in the driving seat when they started chasing the woman physician, who was coming after dropping her woman friend at her house in Chandigarh on Sunday night. The trio had drunk alcohol while sitting in the SUV. We also identified the place from where the three had purchased the liquor. We have reconstructed the scene of crime. We are in the process of collecting CCTV footage of cameras installed at Sector 34/35 light point to strengthen the case against them.”

Gurdass and Jaskaran fare BA first year students at SD College, Sector 32. The two came in contact with constable Jaskaran Singh through a common relative. Three of them share a rented accommodation in Sector 67, Mohali. The woman physician was returning to her house when she had observed that she is being chased by three men in an Innova on Sunday night. The woman had taken a U-turn from the light point of Sector 34/35 instead of going straight and informed the police control room about three persons in the SUV. In her complaint to the police, she also stated that three of them had intercepted her car and tried to open the door of her car, which was interlocked. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

