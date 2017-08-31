This land belongs to us and we will go ahead with the auction: CHB chairman

Technology park. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Technology park. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

AMONG THE 13 sites announced to be auctioned by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) from September 1 on land measuring 123 acres at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park also includes around 89 kanals of land owned by a Panchkula resident, who has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the acquisition proceedings which had taken place in 2004.

The apex court has issued a notice to the CHB and Chandigarh Administration in April on the plea filed by Amit Bakshi in which he has challenged the land acquisition. “I and my wife are joint owners of land measuring 88 kanals 08 marlas…situated at Manimajra, UT Chandigarh. The said land was acquired by the UT Administration. We have filed SLP before the Supreme Court,” said Bakshi in his letter to the UT Administrator and CHB chairman. “I request you not to proceed with the auction as the apex court has already issued notice.”

Bakshi is one of the many land owners, who have been fighting litigations against the acquisition of land. CHB Chairman Maninder Singh said: “There is no stay. We have lost a lot of money in litigations. This land belongs to us and we will go ahead with the auction.”

