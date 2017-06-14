Thieves strike at 5 chambers of advocates in Panchkula

The police said thieves entered the chambers after scaling the rear boundary wall. Although two watchmen were deployed on the front side, they failed to notice the thieves. The police said thieves entered the chambers after scaling the rear boundary wall. Although two watchmen were deployed on the front side, they failed to notice the thieves.

Thieves struck at five chambers of advocates located near the district courts complex in Sector 1 and made off with a printer, laptop, important documents, cell phone, Rs 3,000 and other valuables from four of the chambers on Tuesday night.As they found two empty liquor bottles in a chamber, the police suspected that before fleeing from the spot, the accused drank liquor there.

Sources said an iron rod, which was used for breaking the locks of chambers, was also found on the spot. The targeted chambers belonged to advocates Manoj Arora, Dinesh Mehta, Kanchan Bala, Gaurav Sharma and N K Bajaj. The FIR was registered on the complaint of advocate Manoj Arora.

The police said thieves entered the chambers after scaling the rear boundary wall. Although two watchmen were deployed on the front side, they failed to notice the thieves. The stolen laptop belonged to advocate Manoj Arora.

A cell phone along with Rs 3,000 was stolen from the chamber of advocate Kanchan Bala.

Police said the thieves did not find anything in the chamber of advocate Gaurav Sharma but they ransacked the entire chamber. A team of forensic experts of district police inspected the spot and collected some footprints and seized two empty bottles of liquor. A case was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

