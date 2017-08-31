Theatre, poetry, protest songs: Campus buzzing with activities ahead of Panjab University elections

A book exhibition on campus poster campaigns and pamphlets on Bhagat Singh’s ideology. Express A book exhibition on campus poster campaigns and pamphlets on Bhagat Singh’s ideology. Express

Revolutionary poetry of Avtar Singh Pash, socialist ideology of Bhagat Singh, original protest songs and poetry on the politics of caste, streetplays on education system, folk dance workshops, cultural exchange programmes — parties in the fray for Panjab University elections are using them all to woo voters.

Manav Singh of Lalkaar, Punjab Students Union is working hard these days to finalise Safdar Hashmi’s play, Raja Ka Baja, which the members of ‘Lalkaar’ will perform in various departments on campus and the Students’ Centre as a streetplay this week. An issue-based play that focuses on unemployment, it depicts the predicament of students once they step out of colleges and universities. Progressive ideology, says Singh, a student of the department of Urdu, is their mantra, and literature, theatre, music are the best tools to get immediate response of students.

“There’s an instant connect, as we talk of issues concerning us, and not agendas. We recently did a seminar on playwright Ajmer Aulakh, inviting people from across Punjab to share his work which focused on the marginalized in the state, and involving students too,” says Singh. They have also formed Chandigarh Cinephiles, a group that screens socially relevant cinema, having also organised a children’s film festival and the larger idea is to initiate a dialogue after the screenings. A book exhibition on campus of world classic literature, poster campaigns and pamphlets on Bhagat Singh’s ideology are the few other endeavours planned for the coming days. “The response of the students to our publication Lalkaar has been overwhelming and we are proud to say we take no political, government or NGO funding for our work,” says Singh.

Krishan Sheoran of ABVP believes the need of the hour is to get students from different states and cultures on a common platform, so the party organizes folk dance workshops and performances, which involve students of different communities. The recent one was a workshop on Nati, the folk form of Himachal, and an upcoming on is on Ghumar from Haryana and also one on bhangra. Their state exchange programme, where students from PU travel to Assam and stay in the homes of locals and students from Assam visit Chandigarh and live with locals here, getting closer to a diverse culture. “We use theatre to talk of fragmentation we are witnessing in the country, caste politics, issue of Kashmir, the ideology of Bhagat Singh to build a rapport with students on campus, and this is a hectic time of the year,“ says Sheoran, who is pursuing his PhD in geography.

Leading any protest on campus and even in the city through artistic mediums of poetry and protest songs, the People’s Artist Forum is an organization supporting and connected to the ideology of the Students for Society. The creative students of the Forum write their own songs, poetry and even nukkad nataks, protesting against issues like not allowing the use of the library to women students at night, stalking and sexual assault, songs degrading women…Poetry sessions on campus, plays represent an issue and subject. “Elections and what happens during the process reflects our society, and we believe in breaking stereotypes, talking of issues that concern people. If we have to talk of the politics of university, we must talk of the education and health policy, employment, atrocities on Dalits, bureaucratic structure and challenge these through art. Student politics must be progressive and pro-people,” says Gurpreet Doni, a student of the department of national security studies.

Through discussions, debates People’s Artist Forum attempts to create a democratic space on campus, be it taking up the issue of a dancer who was shot dead at a wedding in Punjab, the FTII strike, joblessness, the feudal mind-set, hierarchy and others. Theatre actor and director Vinod Bharti is going to stage a play, Mela Vota Da, a satire on how political parties attract students, using the medium of Punjabi folk.

