Swachhta team conducts inspection at PU, other colleges

UGC team members visited the Panjab University to check the cleanliness on Tuesday. (Express Photo) UGC team members visited the Panjab University to check the cleanliness on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

A UGC team, Tuesday, visited the PU campus to conduct a Swachhta inspection. A film on PU’s history and cleanliness and green initiative programmes carried out by the institute were shown to the team. Around 30 per cent constructed area in Sector 14 and 43 per cent constructed area in Sector 25 makes up for PU’s green campus, informed Professor Rajiv Lochan, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell.

He further informed that the team was apprised about how garbage is collected at the campus on a regular basis. The team was told about garbage collectors who are paid monthly by the residents as per practice going on at PU for almost 2 decades. It was also informed about the overhead tanks which are installed for continuous water supply at the campus, he added.

The UGC team was further informed that the institute is making concerted efforts to educate children from five villages around PU to sensitise them towards garbage segregation, cleanliness and washing hands. The audit team, who were taken around the campus, were also informed about efforts put by NSS students to clean up the campus. Professor RK Garg, leader of the team, suggested that detailed records pertaining to all activities pertaining to cleanliness and sanitation on campus needs to be recorded for overall improvement. He further suggested that the university should undertake special study on the impact of Swachhta sensitisation on the life of villagers.

Apart from PU, the team also visited the MCM DAV College, Dev Samaj College, Sector 36 and Government College Girls, Sector 11.The teams after visiting various colleges will rank them as per the parameters set by the MHRD and they will be ranked based on criteria. The winning colleges would be facilitated in an award function at Delhi on September 8.

