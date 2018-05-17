Swachh Survekshan 2018: Chandigarh third cleanest in India, rank up from 11 last year

Chandigarh has been ranked the third cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2018. Chandigarh has been ranked the third cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2018.

Moving up from rank 11 last year, Chandigarh has been ranked the third cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2018, the rankings of which were declared by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday. The survey was conducted in 4,203 urban local bodies in the country which were evaluated from January to December 2017. The first position was clinched by Indore followed by Bhopal on number 2.

The results were declared on Wednesday evening by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State with Independent Charge of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The official ceremony to present the awards is likely to be held in Delhi on May 18.

The weightage in different parameters was revised in this year’s Swachh Survekshan. Total marks for assessment were increased to 4,000 from 2,000 in last year’s survey. Category-wise assessment of progress on ending open defecation, collection and transportation of solid waste and processing of solid waste had their weightage increased in this year’s Swachh Survekshan. Citizen feedback in which Chandigarh lacked last year had more weightage this time. While direct observation had 30 per cent marks, citizen feedback and service-level progress had 35 per cent weightage each. Additional Commissioner Saurabh Mishra said they had gone all out to promote the swachhta app so that residents may provide their feedback, which according to him was one of the areas where they improved. “Last year, we scored less in the citizen feedback category. But, this time, we made sure that more citizens provided their feedback. Other than this, the waste to compost plant, cleanliness by safaikaramcharis also played an important role,” he told Chandigarh Newsline.

During the survey, MC Commissioner Jitender Yadav had even made downloading the swachhta app mandatory for people taking part in competitions during the Chandigarh carnival. To have more response, free parking coupons were also offered for three days to anyone who showed that he had downloaded the swachhta app.

Soon after the rankings were announced, congratulatory messages were sent to the MC by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and other senior officers.

An MC release stated, “UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, UT Adviser Parimal Rai and Home Secretary-cum-Secretary Local Government, Anurag Aggarwal, has congratulated the mayor, commissioner and the entire team of MC for getting the third cleanest city award in Swachh Survekshan 2018.”

MP Kirron Kher said, “Well done Chandigarh. So proud of all of us. Let us get better and better every year.”

Mayor Davesh Moudgil was quick to claim credit for the rank. He said that right from Day 1 of his taking over as mayor, it has been his continuous effort to bring Chandigarh within the top 3 towns of the entire country.

