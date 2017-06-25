Sunil Jakhar defends government: Speaker was lenient

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar during a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Photo: Sahil Walia) Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar during a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Photo: Sahil Walia)

With the government under fire for ruckus in the Assembly, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar attempted to defend its stand Saturday by stating that the Speaker was “lenient” on the Opposition. Stating that former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal had crossed the floor of the House thrice, Jakhar said, “The Speaker should have barred him from coming to the Assembly, but he has taken a lenient view.”

Addressing the media Saturday, Jakhar said a common sentiment among the ruling party MLAs was that the Speaker was very soft on the Opposition and allowed their members to speak even during the Obituary. Simarjit Singh Bains, MLA from Ludhiana, was given more time than he was given during his entire term during the previous regime.” he said.

He also criticised the Opposition for making a mockery of the House and demanded unconditional apology from the members for undermining the sanctity of the House. He accused the SAD and AAP of playing a fixed match before the polls and now again in the state Assembly, which they had reduced to a battleground due to their inter and intra-party power struggles.

Asked why the Congress government had failed to arrest Majithia despite its promise of a crackdown on drug trade, Jakhar said it could not go merely by perception and hold a kangaroo court but had to follow the due process of law.

He said historic decisions like abolition of the truck unions and transparency introduced into mining auctions clearly showed the CM’s commitment to fulfilling every promise on this count.

On the developments in the Assembly, Jakhar said that while former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had not been coming to the House because the Akali Dal had been relegated to the side, AAP was also suffering because of its internal power tussle, with HS Phoolka playing to the galleries in a bid to establish his leadership.

Jakhar said he would urge the Speaker and the CM to create an “honorary Opposition leader’s position” in the Vidhan Sabha to accommodate former the ex-CM as he was finding it difficult to attend the proceedings due to an identity crisis.

