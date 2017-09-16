Sukhpal Khaira to CM ‘Make Mehtab Singh Gill panel permanent feature’

Appreciating the “impartial” work being carried out by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill, Khaira said he had “taken to task those police officers who registered false cases against innocent people under political pressure during the past 10 years of SAD-BJP misrule.” (Express Photo) Appreciating the “impartial” work being carried out by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill, Khaira said he had “taken to task those police officers who registered false cases against innocent people under political pressure during the past 10 years of SAD-BJP misrule.” (Express Photo)

TAKING A dig at Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for the “political vendetta” let loose on opponents by the Congress, Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira has urged the CM to to make the Justice Mehtab Singh Gill Commission a permanent feature in Punjab, considering the several complaints of political witch hunt. In a statement, Khaira said such a commission could act as a deterrent to prevent cases being filed by the police in the name of political vendetta by ministers and MLAs of the ruling Congress party.

Appreciating the “impartial” work being carried out by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill, Khaira said he had “taken to task those police officers who registered false cases against innocent people under political pressure during the past 10 years of SAD-BJP misrule.” He said more than 4,000 complaints had reached the Gill Commission, of which 70 per cent of those processed till now have been found to be false cases filed owing to of political vendetta. “There is no doubt that the former SAD-BJP government had grossly politicised the police force in the state, due to which police acted as a private army of the Akali leaders. Thousands of false criminal cases were slapped against the political opponents of the Akali leaders, in order to intimidate them and gag their voice,” said Khaira.

Khaira said he himself was a victim of the ire of Badal family who slapped six false cases against him, as soon as he became an MLA and spoke out on some issues. He said none of the six cases stood the scrutiny of law and all the false FIR’s against him were quashed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. He alleged that Lok Insaaf Party leaders Bains brothers, who were repeatedly detained in false cases by police at behest of the Badals.

The AAP leader said that the law and order situation in Punjab is no better than the Akali rule and the police have embarked upon the same villainous role to falsely frame political opponents of Captain Amarinder Singh and the Congress party. “There has been hue and cry from different parts of Punjab, accusing the Congress government of political vendetta,” said Khaira.

