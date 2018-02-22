Sukhbir hails Canadian PM for having more Punjabi ministers than India has

SAD president and former deputy CM of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Golden Temple on Wednesday that Punjabis felt proud that Canada had more ministers of Punjabi origin than India.

Badal also told Trudeau that SGPC would like to celebrate the upcoming 550th birth anniversary of first master of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev jointly with Canadian government.

“The biggest thing I told him is that he had that you have maximum number of Punjabi cabinet ministers in your cabinet, more than what we have in India. He was happy to hear that. I told him it was a great honour that he had so many Punjabis in his cabinet,” Badal told The Indian Express on phone.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App