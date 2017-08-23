Student leaders booked for defacement of public property

The cops have also booked another student leader Gurwinder Dhillon, SOI party president, DAV college, Sector 10, after his poster were found pasted at wall of GMSH-16. (Representational Image) The cops have also booked another student leader Gurwinder Dhillon, SOI party president, DAV college, Sector 10, after his poster were found pasted at wall of GMSH-16. (Representational Image)

The Chandigarh Police registered five cases against student leaders under Prevention of Defacement of Public Property, for pasting the posters on public property on Tuesday. A case at Sector 3 police station has been registered against Simran Baidwan, PUSU party president, DAV College, Sector 10. He has been booked for pasting poster on the college wall.

Another case against Baidwan has been registered at Sector 17 police station after his poster was found pasted on the wall near Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. The cops have also booked another student leader Gurwinder Dhillon, SOI party president, DAV college, Sector 10, after his poster were found pasted at wall of GMSH-16.

Two cases against unknown persons were registered at Sector 11 police station after poster of NSUI party was found pasted near government dispensary Sector 11 and a poster of HSA party was found pasted at bus stop in Sector 15.

