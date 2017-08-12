State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation: Rajasthan, UP earmark a hub each, send proposals to Centre

PGIMER is the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation for north India. (Express Photo) PGIMER is the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation for north India. (Express Photo)

Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have earmarked a medical institute each to be set up as State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). Officials said on Friday the state governments have sent the proposals to the Union Health Ministry for approval. The medical institutes in both the states, once they become SOTTO, will report to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which is the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation(ROTTO) for north India. Under ROTTO, there are seven states of north India. The PGIMER reports to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) in New Delhi under the health ministry to promote organ donation.

ROTTO officials said once the proposals are approved, the respective states can start activities regarding the cadaver donation. Dr Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, ROTTO, PGIMER, said: “Two states have sent their proposals to the Union health ministry. The Himachal Pradesh government is also working to make a proposal for SOTTO which would be sent to the health ministry.”

He said Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, UP, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, have been designated by two states for the purpose. Koushal said they have also written to the governments of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana for setting up SOTTO in their states.

According to ROTTO officials, SOTTO would focus more on creating awareness and registration would be done for organ donation. “There would be several activities including identifying the brain dead patients at the hospitals,” said an official. “The SOTTO would help in strengthening the overall cadaver donation programme,” said Koushal.

GMCH gets a no from Union health ministry

The Union health ministry has also rejected the proposal of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to become a SOTTO in Chandigarh. The health ministry has said that the city, where the ROTTO already exists, could not have a SOTTO as well. “They(GMCH) have been asked to collaborate work with ROTTO as both of them are located in the same city. The GMCH has already started activities to promote cadaver donation,” said an official.

At the PGIMER, this year awareness has increased cadaver organ donation cases since the past few years. This year, the institute has already performed 32 cadaver donation cases. The cadaver organ donation cases in 2015 and 2016 were 26 and 27, respectively.

