St Stephen’s School claims football title

The winning St Stephen's School team.

Led by their forwards, St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, Chandigarh claimed the title with a narrow 3-2 win over St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44 in the final of the ICSE Inter-School Football tournament for Chandigarh region played in Chandigarh earlier this week.

Aryan Chaudhary of St Stephen’s School scored the opening goal of the match in the third minute. Wittichai scored the all important equaliser for St Xavier’s team in the 16th minute.

At half-time, the score was 1-1. An own goal by St Stephen’s School defender Rohan Tamang off the deflection from Wittichai of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School put St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School ahead by 2-1. Saurya Malik scored the equaliser for St Stephen’s School in the 68th minute.

Harkirat Singh was the hero of the day for St Stephen’s School as he scored the winning goal in extra-time.

