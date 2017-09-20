Speed governors found out of order : STA impounds 4 school buses

STA officials in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Express STA officials in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Express

The State Transport Authority (STA) Tuesday impounded four school buses belonging to St Kabir School, Sector 26, after speed governors in the vehicles were found out of order. The STA has been conducting surprise checks of buses of one school everyday.

Additional Secretary of the STA Rajiv Tewari said that they inspected 11 school buses of which four have been impounded as speed governors were disconnected. Already eight buses of two schools have been impounded for the same violation.

The Additional Secretary who personally took a ride of the school buses inquired from the students about the conduct of the driver and the conductor. Moreover, to address parental concerns about the safety of their children in school buses, UT’s transport department has developed a mobile application via which each parent will be able to track the bus ferrying the child along with details of driver and attendant in the bus.

The mobile app would have the details of all the buses, school-wise. Details of the driver, conductor and attendant in that particular school bus, their pictures and their mobile numbers would be available on the app. In case, the driver deviates from the original route, the app will show an ‘alert’ and the school would be informed.

