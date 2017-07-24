Soon, Chandigarh to get underground dustbins

These underground bins would also help in removing the stench garbage usually raises. “During rain, the bins on the surface stink. So once the bins are underground, that problem would also be solved,” the commissioner added. These underground bins would also help in removing the stench garbage usually raises. “During rain, the bins on the surface stink. So once the bins are underground, that problem would also be solved,” the commissioner added.

CHANDIGARH WOULD soon have underground dustbins now. Finding all the big green bins kept at public places an eyesore with garbage littered all around, this project of underground bins has been mooted by the UT Administration under the smart city project.

Municipal Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha, who is also the nodal officer of the Chandigarh Smart City Project, said, “In fact, most of the garbage is littered around these bins. Also, the stray animals pull out the garbage which then remains strewn over. That is why we have thought of underground bins now.”

Although the modalities are being worked out, the bins would have their covers on the surface. A garbage lifting vehicle would do the lifting mechanically after the container inside is pulled out. After the bin is emptied, the same would be covered. The cover would be a little above the ground so that passersby get to know that there is a bin beneath the surface.

These underground bins would also help in removing the stench garbage usually raises. “During rain, the bins on the surface stink. So once the bins are underground, that problem would also be solved,” the commissioner added.

There are over 300 such big bins kept at several places. Few days ago, during the deadlock with Dadumajra residents after they refused to allow any dumping of garbage at Dadumajra dumping site, all these bins were overflowing with waste. Garbage kept piling up in the dustbins and raised a stink all around.

BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil said, “In fact, Chandigarh is a place where several tourists, including foreigners, come. Garbage doesn’t give a good impression about the city. So this project is a good initiative and must be implemented soon. Having underground bins would be good hygienically as well.”

A similar project was mooted by Mohali Municipal Corporation as well but the agenda item was rejected by the General House in its meeting held this month as the councillors suggested that they must make a study tour to Phagwara, the place which has installed underground dustbins to check the feasibility.

The agenda the Mohali MC had prepared was of having underground bins of 10 feet height, of which six feet would be underground while four feet would be above the ground.

