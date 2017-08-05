Son of Haryana BJP chief among 2 held for stalking girl

The police said both the accused have been called for questioning and investigation is underway. (Representational Image) The police said both the accused have been called for questioning and investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

Two persons, including the son of Haryana’s BJP chief, were arrested and released on bail soon after for allegedly stalking a girl here, police said today. The girl had accused Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP Chief Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar of stalking her last night after which they were arrested, the police said.

“We arrested both Vikas and Ashish and later they were bailed out,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, Satish Kumar said. He said the complainant had been asked to record her statement before Illaka (area) magistrate here, adding that she is the daughter of an IAS officer.

The DSP said more sections could be added after the statement of the girl is recorded. Both were booked under section 354 D (stalking) of IPC and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs), the police said.

The case was registered at Sector 26 police station. The police said both the accused have been called for questioning and investigation is underway.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App