Snatching, two cases of theft reported; two arrested

According to information, the snatching took place at Phase 11 when two unknown persons snatched the purse of a woman, identified as Vinodh Bala (45), a resident of Phase 11. According to information, the snatching took place at Phase 11 when two unknown persons snatched the purse of a woman, identified as Vinodh Bala (45), a resident of Phase 11.

A CASE of snatching and two incidents of theft were reported in Mohali over the last 24 hours. Two persons, involved in the theft of some mobile phones, were also arrested. Police officials said investigation has begun after registering a case.

According to information, the snatching took place at Phase 11 when two unknown persons snatched the purse of a woman, identified as Vinodh Bala (45), a resident of Phase 11. The woman in her complaint said she was going to make a payment to her maid standing outside her house but when she was going to meet her, two bike-borne youths appeared, snatched her purse and sped away. Vinodh Bala also told the police that her purse contained Rs 20,000 cash, an ATM card and two gold chains. A case was registered at Phase 11 police station under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said a hunt was on to arrest the snatchers.

The second case was registered at Phase VIII police station. The complainant, Ashok Panchal, told the police that he left the city with his family for some work on November 25 but when he returned home on December 3, he found the locks of his house broken and some valuables, including gold jewellery and costly clothes, missing. A case was registered under sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of IPC at Phase VIII police station. SHO Rajiv Kumar said investigation has begun.

Two persons, identified as Damanpreet Singh Laddi and Santokh Singh, were allegedly involved in stealing cellphones. The police got a tip-off about the accused duo, who went to sell the stolen mobile phones at Sector 68 but they were arrested before they could sell the phones.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App