Smart parking: App facility delayed by 20 days

THE MOBILE app facility, by which residents could book space to park cars in advance, has been delayed by another 20 days. According to plan, the mobile application was to begin on July 19 wherein people, before beginning for their destination, could book space in the sector they were visiting. Booking can be done through a smartphone free of cost and the real time status of how much space available was to be known via the app. Mumbai-based Arya Toll Infra Limited has been allotted the Rs 14.78-crore parking contract of Chandigarh.

Sandeep Bhora, project coordinator of the company, said work on demarcation was still going on at the parking lots which is the basis of giving details as to how many cars could be parked in one parking lot, the data of which has to be fed into the app accordingly.

“We have sought time of 20 more days. In fact, the demarcation is going on at the parking lots and the exact details on how much car space is available there can be calculated. Only then can we book the space. So, the entire data has to be fed once which will take a little more time,” said Bhora, adding, “If we feed data only of a few parking lots and allow advance booking there, we will get plaints or queries from people about other parking lots. So, instead of dealing with those issues, it is better to feed the details of all the parking lots at once and wait for a few more days.”

There are 26 parking lots, including the multilevel parking lot. Before the launch, the company, Arya Toll Infra Limited, had announced that one can reserve parking space from the mobile app. But, that is running late due to technical issues. Once the app is launched, it would be on trial for 10 days for the operators, too. Last month, the app was launched by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. But the application was only for the parking operators where they would feed the vehicle number and the parking slip would be generated automatically.

