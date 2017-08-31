PU campus elections: Small parties look for alliances

SFS members during the general body meeting at Panjab University on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) SFS members during the general body meeting at Panjab University on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

With one week left for the Panjab University elections, small parties are likely to explore possibilities of potential alliance. On Wednesday, after the poll schedule was released, most of the party leaders said things would be clear once the nominations are filed on September 1. This year, National Student’s Organisation (NSO), which from the past three consecutive years has played a key role in ensuring success with its key alliance partner, might form an alliance with NSUI.

An NSO senior leader said: “It is too early to say anything. But certainly this year, our party is inclined towards NSUI, while PUSU is the second choice. However, incidents of internal rifts within the NUSI are highlighting. If the rifts broaden, then PUSU will be our final choice.” In reply to if the party is choosing NSUI because the Congress government is in power in Punjab, the party leader said: “Political affiliations are the last thing we consider. For us, the party which always think about students’ welfare becomes our obvious choice.”

Rishi Bhardwaj, another party senior leader, told Chandigarh Newsline: “We have not decided anything yet. Things would be clear after nominations. We are not clear about the alliance, but certainly we are clear about not joining hands with SOI, SFS and ABVP.”

Meanwhile, it is a known fact that like every year, this time also the student elections are likely to be a four-cornered contest. The Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU), Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), Students For Society (SFS) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) are the frontrunners, but the poll history also shows that how the small groups play a key role in forming crucial alliances, assuring victory for any party. The other parties include Indian National Student Organisation (INSO), Gandhi Group Student Union (GGSU), National Students’ Organisation (NSO), Himachal Pradesh Students Association (HPSA), Hindustan Students’ Association (HSA) and Pal Palwan Students’ Union (PPSU).

