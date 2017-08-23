Security tightened in Mohali district ahead of Ram Rahim rape case verdict

On the security cover around the Nam Charcha Ghar, Rulda Singh said that the Chandigarh Police as well as Punjab Police visited them. (Express Photo) On the security cover around the Nam Charcha Ghar, Rulda Singh said that the Chandigarh Police as well as Punjab Police visited them. (Express Photo)

AHEAD OF the verdict in a murder case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, even as the police tightened security in the district, the Nam Charcha Ghar of the Dera at Khuda Lahora village on Nayagaon border witnessed frantic activity. Some Dera followers arrived at the Nam Charcha Ghar.

“Dera followers from Chandigarh, Nayagaon and nearby villages visit the Nam Charcha Ghar. Some followers have arrived in the last two days and staying here. We will do whatever the Dera management asks us to,” said Rulda Singh, a Dera follower. He said that the Dera management had ordered them to remain peaceful and they were following the instructions.

On the security cover around the Nam Charcha Ghar, Rulda Singh said that the Chandigarh Police as well as Punjab Police visited them. “We did not see any danger, so we did not ask for security cover. Police parties of Chandigarh and Mohali patrol the area throughout day and night,” he told Chandigarh Newsline. Rulda Singh said that some of the Dera followers living in Nayagaon area were approached by the local police three days ago and were asked to give the details of their visitors.

Heavy police force was deployed in Derabassi and Zirakpur areas bordering Haryana. The police teams also carried out checking in various hotels, guesthouses and lodges in these areas and directed all the hotel owners to provide the identity of all their visitors. Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they were keeping tabs on the activities of the Dera followers. He said that the force had been deployed in the entire district but special focus was kept on Derabassi and Zirakpur side as both the towns border Haryana.

