Second employee who fell from hydraulic lift succumbs to injuries

NINE DAYS after two employees of a private company fell from the hydraulic lift while they were repairing the LED lights in Sector 68, the second employee succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Sources said Lakhanpal who was injured in the incident died at PGI on Sunday. The other employee, Jaspal Singh who was injured along with Lakhanpal, had died on July 18.

Sources said Lakhanpal was discharged from the PGI and his family took him to Banur where he lived with his paternal aunt. He was admitted to a private hospital there. Lakhanpal’s condition again deteriorated on Saturday, following which he was taken to PGI where he died on Sunday.

Both the employees were injured when the work of repairing the LED lights was going on in Sector 67 on the afternoon of July 14. Lakhan Pal worked as an electrician while Jaspal Singh was a driver with a Mumbai based-private company which was roped in by the Municipal Corporation to repair the LED lights in the city.

