Scattered rainfall in Tricity, Met predicts more light rain

A waterlogged street in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

SCATTERED RAINFALL was witnessed in the Tricity on Sunday, with some sectors receiving heavy rain while others going dry. While the meteorological department’s observatory at Chandigarh Airport recorded 34 mm rainfall, the observatory at Sector 39 Met department’s office was just 0.3 mm.

There was rainfall in northern sectors of Chandigarh while the southern sectors remained without rain. Also, there were reports of waterlogging in some areas. Internal lanes of sectors 26, 7, 27 were clogged due to the rain showers on Sunday evening. Surinder Paul, director of meteorological department, said, “Monsoon winds were not taking course towards the southern area because of which there was scattered rainfall.”

The Met director added that that there would be more rainfall in the entire city in another 24 hours. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 33.5 degrees Celsius but the minimum temperature was 5 degrees above normal which was 28.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum humidity level was 91 per cent on Sunday which caused discomfort to the residents.

The Met department has also predicted light rain in another 24 hours which is likely to bring down the maximum and minimum temperature. The weatherman has predicted a rise in the humidity level as well. On Monday, the maximum temperature is likely to go down up to 30 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature too is predicted to go down up to 25 degree Celsius. Power cuts were also witnessed in some parts of the sector but the power was restored after a few minutes. see also page 3

