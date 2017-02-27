SC verdict may mean total liquor ban in Chandigarh

Hoteliers across Chandigarh are worried about the possible liquor ban. (Source: Express Archive/Representational) Hoteliers across Chandigarh are worried about the possible liquor ban. (Source: Express Archive/Representational)

Come April 1, Chandigarh could face a complete liquor ban, including the ones in hotels, restaurants and shops. The reason behind this lies in the December 2016 Supreme Court judgment which ordered for closure of liquor shops on state highways and national highways. Chandigarh, officially, falls within the ambit of the judgment since all the major roads in the city are labelled state highways.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, home secretary Anurag Aggarwal said, “In Chandigarh, Sectors are 1.2 km long and 0.8 km wide. With all vertical roads being state highways, 500 metres on either side of the road covers the whole of the city. Thus, all sectors come within 500 metres of state highways.”

Two decades ago, when the city municipal corporation was short of funds, the road categorisation was done in this manner so that the UT administration could help. An official spoke to HT and said this was done to ensure maintenance by UT’s engineering department, instead of the MC.

To resolve the current impending crisis, the UT administration has set up a four-member committee comprising UT chief engineer, MC chief engineer, chief architect and additional excise and taxation commissioner. The committee will have to submit its report within a week.