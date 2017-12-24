Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar: 26 year old gets awarded for his collection of Punjabi poems

Haramanjeet Singh is a primary school teacher. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Haramanjeet Singh is a primary school teacher. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

FOR the last two days, the Punjab Kala Bhawan has been a meeting ground of several discussions, conversations, sharing of stories, writing processes, as 24 young writers, winners of the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2017, as part of the Awardees Meet shared many dimensions of their writings with the audience.

The Sahitya Akademi, Delhi, organised a three-day All-India Young Writers’ Festival which commenced with the bestowing of Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2017 on these 24 young writers.

Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari, president of the Sahitya Akademi, Delhi, while introducing the writers, spoke about how there was immense talent in this country. He said that the Yuva Puraskar is an effort of the Akademi to encourage young writers from across the country writing in different regional languages to pen down and share their work with a larger audience. Poetry, essays, short stories, biographical-historical work, ghazals and nazams. The writings, a mirror of life, problems of modern life in the writers’ immediate space and landscape, everyday struggles of people, politics of caste, creed and the effect on human life, oppression, feudalism, beauty of love, pathos, violence, philosophical musings on issues faced by humanity.Different styles of writing, approach to subjects, use of metaphors, fresh expressions, absorbing narratives, the Festival has given many young and budding writers a chance to connect with the new writings.

Haramanjeet Singh was given the award for his collection of Punjabi poems titled ‘Rani Tatt’. The poems dwels deep into the rich and ancient heritage of Punjab and connect it with the modern ethos. The poems, replete with a lyrical quality perceive and portray culture through nature and vice-versa. Born in Mansa, Harmanjeet, a government primary school teacher in Ranjitgarh, describes ‘Rani Tat’ as a work which brings together both poetry and prose. “While the work is essentially based on nature, it has strong elements of religion and culture. Nature is very symbolic in my work,” says the 26-year-old poet who began writing way back in school.

“I was surrounded by books and a family which completely supported and encouraged my writing, with my father taking care of even the distribution of the book, which is now in its seventh edition and yes, both the award and success of the book are both very encouraging,” smiles Harmanjeet, adding how he wanted to pen a work which was replete with colour, rhythm and lyricism. “With ‘Rani Tatt’, I wanted to break the monotony and dryness with poetry and prose, for I feel there is not much difference between the two. Poetry is life, how you live, speak, the movements of your body, there cannot be one definition of poetry and anyone can be a poet,” adds Harmanjeet, who is these days writing lyrics for Punjabi films and is working on his new work titled ‘Sarbat’, which means everything.

On December 24, there will be sessions on poetry and story reading, starting 10 am, at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

