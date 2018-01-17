Run-up to Republic Day: Flight services between Chandigarh and Delhi to be affected from Jan 18

The Delhi airport runway will remain closed for two hours for commercial flights The Delhi airport runway will remain closed for two hours for commercial flights

The flight operations between Chandigarh and New Delhi will remain affected from Thursday to January 26 as a few airlines have cancelled operations or changed timings following a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) at Delhi airport ahead of Republic Day.

A statement issued by Chandigarh Airport Authority said on Tuesday that 11 flights (arrival and departure) of different airlines will be affected, including eight cancellation. Chandigarh airport spokesperson Deepesh Joshi said Air India’s flight AI-463/464 will remain cancelled on January 18, and from January 20-26. Go Air has cancelled G8 381/582 flight on January 26.

Vistara airlines has also cancelled it Delhi flight UK 731/732 on January 18, 20,22-24 and 26. On the same dates, Jet Airways flight 9W 2665/2666 has been cancelled. Joshi said that timing of three flights have been changed as well. “SpiceJet (SG) 130 will arrive at Chandigarh at 1045 hours (45 min before its actual time) and will depart from Chandigarh at its schedule time 1200 hours on January 18, 20, 22-24 and 26. Jet Airways flight 9w 2651/2658 will arrive at Chandigarh at its schedule time that is 1035 hours and depart from Chandigarh at 1200 hours (an hour after its schedule departure time at 1100 hours) on January 18, 20, 22-24 and 26.”

According to airport authorities, the Delhi airport runway will remain closed for two hours for commercial flights in the morning for almost a week ahead of the Republic day.

