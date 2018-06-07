Rs 35 lakh plan to renovate Punjab minister’s new office

Site of the Punjab education minister’s new office in Mohali. (Express ) Site of the Punjab education minister’s new office in Mohali. (Express )

THE PUNJAB School Education Board (PSEB) management, which is finding it hard to pay salaries to its employees, is going to gift a new room to state Education Minister O P Soni. And a whopping Rs 35 lakh is being spent on renovating the room. So, the PSEB employees union has objected to the decision and threatened to protest.

According to information, Education Minister O P Soni expressed willingness to have an office attached to a retiring room during his visit to the PSEB headquarters last week. After inspecting several rooms, the minister zeroed in on a big room, which was earlier used as a conference room to hold internal meetings.

“The conference room adjoins the chairman’s office. It was convenient for the chairman to hold meetings in the room. The education minister asked the management to renovate the room for him. Now it is said that Rs 35 lakh will be spent on the renovation work which includes construction of the retiring room, installation of new tiles, new carpets and new furniture,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

Former education minister Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema said there is a big office for the minister in the education department building located in the same complex where the PSEB headquarters are located in Phase VIII. “If a big office is already there in the same complex, what is the logic of spending a huge amount on renovating another room. If the minister wants to take rest, then the PSEB rest house is also available,” he maintained. Cheema further stated that since the minister also has an office at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, what is the use of having so many offices. “Since PSEB is an autonomous body, the minister did not have day-to-day interference in its working. I think spending so much is a waste of money. The PSEB should rather think about providing facilities to the students,” he added.

PSEB Chairman Manohar Kant Kalohia was not available for comment. Incidentally, PSEB employees union general secretary Parminder Singh Khangura in a statement issued on Tuesday said the union condemned the decision. The statement said while the board was not paying salaries on time to its employees, it had the money to renovate rooms by spending hefty amounts. “We are against the decision. If the room is built, we will be forced to protest,” the statement said.

The renovation, which began a few days ago, was allotted to the Public Works Department (B and R). The in-charge of the construction wing of the PSEB, Engineer P S Walia, avoided the question when asked about the renovation. He said the PSEB secretary was the right person to comment on the issue.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App