Robo Camps: 5-yr-old makes it to the world record books

Vinayak Tara at the awards function. (Express Photo by Hardik Abrol) Vinayak Tara at the awards function. (Express Photo by Hardik Abrol)

SHARING the stage of success with his mentors, five-year-old Vinayak Tara, has made the city and his teachers Akshay Ahuja and Sheena Sharma, Founders of RoboChamps proud.

Tara has registered his name in the India Book of World Records in the field of robotics and was awarded by the India Book of World Records team, which travelled to Chandigarh for the award ceremony and to be part of a seminar, ‘Mission Not Impossible’, the theme of which was revolutionising the Indian Education System.

Organised by RoboChamps India and Nanhe Kadam at Tagore Theatre Tuesday, 800 students from various schools of the Tricity and over 100 underpriviledged students were present at the seminar. The aim of the seminar was to introduce children of the Tricity to an innovative approach towards education.

For Ahuja and Sharma, the award for their student is a validation of their dreams and beliefs that the need of the hour is to revolutionise the Indian education system, which does not focus on clearing concepts or providing them with hands-on practical experiences.

“Just focusing on theory does not arouse a child’s curiosity or ignite an interest in a subject and this is where robotics comes in. It is a field which combines science, technology and maths, which is the need of the hour.”

