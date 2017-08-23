Retired Colonel gets 5 years in jail in DA case

According to the CBI, between January 1987 and August 1990, Goraya had acquired properties worth Rs 82.58 lakh. According to the CBI, between January 1987 and August 1990, Goraya had acquired properties worth Rs 82.58 lakh.

A CBI special court on Tuesday sentenced Colonel (retd) B S Goraya to five years in jail in a disproportionate assets case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. The retired Army officer was sentenced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur under Sections 13(2) and 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. The court also directed UT administration to confiscate an amount of Rs 66.94 lakh from Goraya.

According to the CBI, between January 1987 and August 1990, Goraya had acquired properties worth Rs 82.58 lakh. The properties were disproportionate to his known sources of income. During the trial, the CBI court had also attached the Sector 9 house of the former Army officer. CBI sleuths had learnt that he had several properties in his name as well as in the name of his family members in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Following investigation, Goraya’s property was attached during the investigation of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the CBI court. The court had also ordered that he was not entitled to sell his land.

However, Goraya sold one of his properties in Punjab, defying court orders, for which he was awarded two-year rigorous imprisonment under Section 206 (fraudulent removal or concealment of property to prevent its seizure as forfeited or in execution) of the IPC by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court. A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on him for defying the CBI court orders.

Advocate S P S Bhullar, Defense Counsel of Col (retd) Goraya said, “The lower court has sentenced him after finding guilty in the case, but we will appeal in High Court.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App