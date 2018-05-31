Removal of mobile tower: Court asks Reliance MD, chairman to file reply

On Wednesday, both Ambani and Mashruwala moved an application through their counsel in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Amit Thind. (File Photo/Representational) On Wednesday, both Ambani and Mashruwala moved an application through their counsel in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Amit Thind. (File Photo/Representational)

A local court on Wednesday dismissed the application of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Managing Director (MD) of Reliance Jio Infocom Private Limited Sanjay Mashruwala in connection with a representation suit filed by the residents of Sector 71 for removal of a mobile tower.

Both Ambani and Mashruwala on Wednesday filed an application in the court to remove their names from the case.

Advocate Gurdev Singh Saini and some other residents of Sector 71 filed the representation suite against Reliance Jio Infocom Private Limited last month pleading that the company installed a tower in the residential area.

Saini told Chandigarh Newsline that since Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of the company and Mashruwala the MD, they should be treated as “necessary party” in the case.

Saini said that on Wednesday both Ambani and Mashruwala moved an application through their counsel in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Amit Thind pleading that they should not be considered “necessary party” in the case and their names deleted.

According to Saini, the court dismissed the application and directed both Ambani and Mashruwala to file their written reply in the court on July 16 which is fixed as the next date for the hearing on the suite by the court.

Mukesh Ambani and Mashruwala were represented in the court by advocates Lalit Sood, Amarjeet Singh Longia and Darshan Singh Dhaliwal.

Sood said that he was yet to receive the orders of the court on the application filed by them.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App