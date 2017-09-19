Regular chief for human rights panel: HC seeks Haryana’s response on petition

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File Photo) Punjab and Haryana High Court (File Photo)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday sought a response from the Haryana government and the state human rights commission on a petition seeking appointment of a regular chairperson in the body and directions for review of the appointments and promotions during the Justice (retired) H S Balla’s tenure as acting chairperson of the commission.

The division bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Amit Rawal, however, did not issue any notice to Justice Balla, against whom serious allegations have been levelled in the PIL filed by advocate Arjun Sheoran. Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan on Friday told the Court that the allegations on the appointments have first time been raised and they will be examined.

“The state shall remain bound by the statement made by the learned Advocate General, Haryana in court on 15th September, 2017,” said the division bench in the day’s interim order, while issuing a formal notice in the case for first time. The PIL is being heard in the court since last week.

Mahajan had earlier told the court there was no proposal to extend the term of the commission members who are retiring on Wednesday and the process for selection of the new Chairman has already been started. On the allegations related to the appointments, the court had observed things should be transparent in the commission and orally asked the government to look into the allegations.

Sheoran, in his petition, has alleged that Bhalla has reduced the Commission to “a one-man owned property for adjusting the kith and kin of his associates/employees” and “all the actions taken by [Bhalla] in his capacity as an acting chairperson should be set at naught, if the same are found to be in violation of the provisions of the Act and Rules.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App