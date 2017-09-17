Refund, compensate doc: Forum to club

(Representational) (Representational)

The consumer forum has directed the Country Club India Ltd to refund Rs 14,000 and pay Rs 12,000 as compensation and litigation charges to a doctor. The complainant, Dr G S Kocchar, stated that he purchased a membership of Country Club India Ltd for Rs 1,20,000. He stated that it was a Blue/Studio membership for a period from 2011 to 2041 which entitled holiday package to the complainant at the properties in India and Sri Lanka. To avail the benefits, the complainant, along with his spouse, planned a holiday trip to Hyderabad and approached the club for booking in its resort there from March 24, 2016, to March 28, 2016.

The company booked the accommodation for the complainant in its resort Amrutha Castle, Hyderabad, for the mentioned period after which the complainant purchased air tickets of Jet Airways to travel from Delhi to Hyderabad and back. However, when the complainant reached the resort on March 24, he was told that there was booking in his name. On the request of the complainant, the company agreed to accommodate him for a night on payment of normal room rent of Rs 3,500.

For the remaining three days, the complainant stayed at hotel Best Western Ashok, Hyderabad, and paid Rs 10,549. Upon return to Chandigarh, the complainant lodged a complaint with the company and sought compensation, but, to no avail. Following this, Kocchar approached the consumer forum and filed a petition.

Meanwhile, the Country Club in its written statement, averred that the complainant only enquired from the company for the availability of accommodation at the desired dates and it has been stated that as per clause 1 and 3 under the heading “Membership Benefits” holiday booking process is online and on first come first serve basis and is open for booking and further that online booking will be confirmed subject to availability of the rooms. The company stated that no confirmation for the stay at Hyderabad was made, yet the complainant booked the air tickets on his own.

Meanwhile, the forum observed that the sole grouse of the complainant in the case is that despite confirming the booking of accommodation in its premises through email, the company refused the same on the ground that the accommodation was never booked and confirmed in his name. The forum directed the company to refund Rs 3,500 to the complainant that was illegally charged from him for one night stay at the resort of the company. The company was also asked to refund Rs 10,549 which the complainant had to pay for his alternative stay at Hotel Best Western Ashok in Hyderabad.

