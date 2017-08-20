Rape Victim narrates ordeal after mother noticed her wearing uniform wrong side out

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A CLASS VIII student, who was allegedly raped while going to attend the Independence Day function at her school, would have kept silent about the crime inflicted on her had it not been for her mother, who noticed that her daughter had worn her school uniform wrong side out and asked her about it.

Only then did the girl tell her mother that she had been sexually assaulted. Sources said the victim, who is said to be extremely traumatised, is now being spoken to by different sets of counsellors from the police and PGIMER.

The suspect, who is yet to be apprehended, is said to be in his 40s. In describing the incident, the girl said he first asked her father’s name, claimed to know him, then dragged her into a nallah where he raped her.

The police have not been able to make any arrest in the case even five days after the crime. The girl was allegedly raped at a nallah situated between her school and Chandigarh Traffic Park at Sector 23 on August 15. On August 16, Chandigarh Police made a sketch following the description provided by the victim.

Four different police teams, including the personnel of crime branch, operations cell and Sector 17 Police Station, were constituted to crack the case but the police are yet to achieve any success.

