Ram Rahim Rape case verdict: Tricity hospitals on alert, additional doctors to be deputed in Panchkula

Traffic chaos on Panchkula-Zirakpur highway due to the arrival of Dera followers on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Traffic chaos on Panchkula-Zirakpur highway due to the arrival of Dera followers on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

AHEAD OF verdict in a rape case against Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, hospitals across the Tricity have been put on alert, officials said on Tuesday. While the Haryana health department officials said that they had decided to depute additional staff in Panchkula civil hospital, the Chandigarh and Mohali authorities maintain hospitals have been put on alert for the next few days.

“We are geared up to deal with any situation. The staff at civil hospital is on high alert and additional doctors will be deputed on August 24 and 25,” Panchkula Civil Surgeon V K Bansal told Chandigarh Newsline on Tuesday. “At the general hospital, we have kept rooms reserved in ICU and other areas.” The health department has brought 10 ambulances from different districts and they have been deployed in Panchkula. “So far we had called 10 ambulances, but on Tuesday evening in a meeting it was decided to bring more ambulances from other places,” Dr Bansal said.

He said that on August 24 and 25, specialists, including surgeons, orthopaedics would remain available at the hospital round the clock. According to the Haryana health department, they have also named four nodal officers at Panchkula hospital, who have been asked to coordinate with the other departments.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh health department officials said that they received information from their Haryana counterparts. “We have been asked to keep 10 beds reserved at GMSH in Sector 16,” said Chandigarh Director Health Service Rakesh Kashyap. “The department will keep all its civil hospitals on alert to tackle any emergency situation. Every kind of support will be provided to Haryana health department.”

Dr A K Janmeja, director principal of GMCH in Sector 32, said that they too received a communication from the authorities to remain alert in view of the court verdict. However, Mohali civil surgeon Rita Bhardwaj said, “So far we have not received any communication. But in the district, we have put our medical staff on alert and we are prepared to tackle any situation.”

