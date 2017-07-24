Rain relief for Tricity residents

Cloud over Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Cloud over Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

After a long dry spell, Tricity residents finally got yet another monsoon teaser on Sunday evening with scattered rain in Mohali and a drizzle in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Surinder Paul, director, Chandigarh Meteorological Department, said it rained 7 mm on Sunday, but has promised more this week. “The monsoon is expected to intensify from July 27. Humidity level would rise, though rain would bring down the day and night temperature. It would be accompanied by thunderstorm,” said Paul.

The skies remained cloudy for most part of the day. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 36.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 28.7 degree Celsius, five degrees above normal.

The temperature is expected to go down for Monday as well since the forecast predicted by the weathermen said the maximum temperature is expected to be 34 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius.

On July 12, the city received the first monsoon rain. While the first rain brought cheer onto the faces of many, it brought disappointment for some after rain water entered the houses of residents and they had a harrowing time clearing it out.

After July 12, it did no rain much and monsoon was expected to pick up pace on July 15, but to no avail. The fresh assessment done by the Met now predicts thundershowers in Punjab and Haryana as well.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App