Rain, rain going away

DID CHANDIGARH get normal rainfall this year? The answer is both yes and no, and the explanation is embedded in the science of climate change. City Beautiful has already received way more rain this year than last year, though on many days it might have seemed as if the monsoon was ignoring Chandigarh. The key to understanding that is what meteorologists describe as ‘variability’. More on that later.

What is significant is that this year’s rainfall is about half of what the city was receiving just five years ago. The rainfall data of the last five years paints a stark picture of that decline. The local weather department measures the monsoon rainfall from June to September and according to the latest data, the city has received 546.2 mm rainfall till August 20. During the same four months last year, the city had received 496.4 mm rainfall.

The four months when the monsoon winds hover over the city are when the city receives 80 per cent of its rainfall. With the monsoon waves turning out to be progressively weaker with each passing year, the officials say the overall rainfall has also naturally come down. The average annual rainfall (not just in the monsoon but over the entire 12 months) in the years prior to 2010 was about 1108.8mm, but that has fallen dramatically since 2012.

In these five years the annual rainfall has crossed the 1K mark only once. In 2013, there was 1,060.3 mm annual rainfall in Chandigarh. In 2012, it was 894.8 mm. The data of the subsequent years reveals a tale of dwindling numbers: 852.4 mm in 2014, 827.1 mm in 2015, a further fall to 605.8 mm in 2016 and so far 668 mm this year. “The mean rainfall may be same along the years but overall the quantum of rainfall has decreased when we look at data of past several years,” says Surender Paul, the head of city’s weather department.

Variability is far more complex to grasp, and in its actual experience can leave people surprised every time. There are an average of 49 rainy days in the city from June to September but, officials say, this year the monsoon waves are weaker than in previous years, which has resulted in varied and scattered rainfall — meaning it could be raining at a particular place at a particular time in the city while at the same time it would be dry within a radius of few kilometres. In Chandigarh, there have been times when rain has lashed one side of the road, or one half of the sector, leaving the other side, or parts, totally dry. Or it will rain in Chandigarh, but not in Panchkula.

“The rainfall quantity overall has come down but the variability aspect of the rain has shown an increase each year. It could be raining in the vicinity of the city at some point of time but you can see it is totally dry here at the same time. What used to happen earlier was it would rain regularly for two-three days but now it is more extreme, localised and scattered,” says Paul, also conceding that it is difficult to provide the usual forecast when the monsoon winds are weak and rainfall is too localised.

This year, there were just three big hitting rain days — on July 12, it rained 57.4 mm; on July 27, came the record heaviest spell when the rain clouds dumped 120.8mm; and on August 19, another 53.1 mm.

So how does the weather department predict the rainfall during the monsoon despite the increasing monsoon variability? According to the weather experts, it has become difficult for the weather department to make extended range forecasts because of the fast moving and weak nature of monsoon winds.

The weather officials now make use of the ‘now casting’ technique of forecasting, which is used for a short range forecast having validity less than 24 hours, to predict rain in a timely manner Temperatures also witness a relative change during the rainy monsoon. Surprisingly, the progressively weakening monsoons have had only a minimal impact on the day and night temperatures.

“When we look at the temperature data of past 30 years related to the city, there has been a 0.5 increase in the night temperature but we do not see a major change as far as the maximum temperature is concerned,” says Paul, attributing this change to factors such as industrialisation and pollution, which have also contributed to global warming worldwide.

The latest temperature data reveals the maximum temperature during the ongoing monsoon has hovered around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum as per the records was around 29 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity has remained the same over the years at about 60 to 70 per cent. Relative humidity, measured in percentage, is the indicator of how close the water vapour or moisture content in the air is to saturation, or the point at which it will start condensing.

Relative humidity increases during the rainy season when both day and night temperatures are lower than in the summer, because cooler air does not require as much moisture to get saturated. Relative humidity is also an important factor in determining rainfall, as higher the humidity and closer it is to saturation point, the more the chances are of condensation and precipitation. The more the relative humidity, the slower will be the process of evaporation including of body sweat, because the air is already heavy with moisture.

