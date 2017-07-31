Rain deficit rises in Punjab, Haryana

As many as 13 districts in Haryana and and 11 in Punjab are still dry this monsoon. Express Archive As many as 13 districts in Haryana and and 11 in Punjab are still dry this monsoon. Express Archive

THE FIRST phase of monsoon is done and over 50 per cent of Punjab and Haryana received deficit rainfall. And the rain deficit graph has been increasing with each passing day: In one week, the number of deficit rainfall districts haveone from 14 (around 34 per cent area) to 24 districts (over 50 per cent area) of total districts in both states. As many as 13 districts in Haryana and and 11 in Punjab are still dry this monsoon.

In Punjab, Ferozepur still tops the chart with -74 per cent rain deficit while it was -70 per cent a week back. In Haryana, Panchkula was the worst-hit last week and this week too, it stands at -73 % rain rain. It was -72 per cent less rain here last week. The capital, Chandigarh, has also witnessed deficit rainfall but here the situation has improved a little. Last week there was a departure of -48 per cent from the normal rainfall but this week it has come down to -27 per cent departure from normal rainfall during the monsoon season.

Both the states have had received close to normal monsoon showers with -10 % less rain. Till July 30, Punjab received 200.3 mm rain against the required normal 223.3 mm, Haryana got 183.9 mm against normal 203.4mm. Met department records showed that In Punjab’s 20 ‘Met districts’, 11 districts are under deficit rain circle. These districts included Ferozpur (-74), Mohali (-43), Patiala (-42), Hoshiarpur (-37), Jalandhar (-36) Sangrur (-39), Fatehgarh Sahib (-28), Ludhiana (-21), Tarn Taran (-19), Ropar (-15) and Nawanshahr (-7). Ferozepur has received 39.5 mm rain against 154.8 mm, which resulted in -74 per cent less rainfall in the district. Fatehgarh Sahib which received -50 per cent rain fall till last week has received few good rain showers and the deficit has come down to -28 per cent now.

In Patiala and Sangrur, it’s almost the same situation as they were last week. But the percentage of deficit rain fall has increased in Mohali, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur at the rate of around 10 per cent more less rain. Tarn Taran, Ropar, Nawanshahr, Mansa and Ludhiana districts which got normal rain till last week have also come in the list of districts with less rainfall. Remaining 9- districts received surplus rainfall with highest in Kapurthala got 93 per cent. Similarly Moga and Mukatsar district too got (Plus) + 41 per cent and +38 per cent more rain.

Amritsar, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Mansa and Barnala districts also received the surplus rain fall till date. In Haryana, the situation is worse, where the deficit rainfall, which was received in seven districts last week, was been recorded in 13 districts this week. Out of total 21 districts , Panchkula witnesses lowest rain fall with -73 per cent departure from the normal rain. Fatehabad Amabala and Kurukshetra too received received -46 per cent, -45 per cent and -41 per cent less rain fall respectively.

Rohtak, Panipat, Palwal received -33, -31 and -30 per cent less rain respectively. Palwal and GuruGram got -22 per cent each less rain. Apart from this Yamuna Nagar, Sonepat, Karnal and Kaithal too received low rainfall.

In Haryana Jhajjar was at the top with 97 per cent surplus rain last week which is still at top with 65 per cent surplus rain fall. Hisar (+19 per cent), Rewari(+21 per cent), Faridabad (+19 per cent) districts also received surplus rain while remaining five districts received just the normal required. Director, Met department, Surinder Pal, who is based in Chandigarh, said in the past week, low rainfall was received in the region and added, “We are hoping for good rainfall in the coming days.”

