PUSU holds protest outside V-C office, demands total ban on outsider vehicles

The Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) Tuesday held a protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office demanding a complete ban on outsider vehicles. The members further demanded that the ban on bringing four-wheelers by first-year students should be lifted.

They also sought revocation of boys hostel, number 6. The members claimed that during rainy seasons, the hostels are in a very bad condition. Apart from these, the union’s other demands were announcement of entrance test results of M.Phil and Ph.D and opening of gate number three for two-wheelers at night for the convenience of students in south campus.

Jaskaran Wariach and Sanjeev Gautam, warden of hostel number one and three, assured the students that the issues will be resolved at the earliest. They agreed to open gate number 3 at night instead of gate number two which would be beneficial for students of both north and south campuses.

Regarding the issue of outsider vehicle ban and lifting the ban on 4-wheelers for the 1st year students, the authorities assured that the ban would be reversed after a detailed meeting. The authorities even agreed to declare the result of M.Phill and Ph.D within a day. Varinder Chaudhary, PUSU vice-president, said that if the demands are not met at the earliest, the protest will be intensified.

