Punjabi singer murder: Cops focus on contract killing, property angle

Claiming that they are close to crack the murder case of Punjabi singer Navjot Singh, district police said the way, he was shot, indicated that it could be a revenge and that the conspirator of the crime might have hired contract killers for the job. Though the motive of the murder is not known yet, police are considering property angle in the case as it has come to light that Singh had sold 1.5 acres of his agricultural land for launching his song.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who visited Derabassi along with Ropar range Inspector General of Police V Neerja for the investigation of the case, confirmed that they are working on the contract killing and property angles.

“Since Singh had sold his land, we are looking into this angle,” the SSP said. Another police officer, who is part of the investigation, told Chandigarh Newsline that the way, Singh was killed, indicated that the bullets were shot by some hired shooter. “The bullets were shot to ensure that Singh could not escape. This shows that whoever wanted to kill him, had some personal enmity with him. Our investigation is going on in a positive direction and we are close to crack the case,” the officer said.

The officer added that Singh had sold his 1.5 acres of land recently to finance the launch of his song Wakhra Jatt. “We are also not ruling out the role of his relatives as Singh came from a joint family. There can be someone in the family who might have opposed the sale of the land, though we cannot say anything at this point,” the officer added.

