Punjab: PSEB cancels maths exam amid reports of paper leak

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday cancelled the mathematics examination of senior secondary class after it came to the notice of Board authorities that the paper was leaked. The Board has now decided to conduct the examination on March 31. An investigation was also initiated by the board.

Speaking to The Indian Express, PSEB Chairman Manohar Kant Kalohia said they came to know at around 10.30 am that some answer keys of the exam were leaked following which they directed the officials concerned to give the other question paper which we kept as a back-up.

“We has two sets of question papers for a situation like this. We sent the other question paper to the examination centres and also sent them on mail, but the paper was not received at many examination centres, so we decided to cancel the examination,” Kalohia said.

Sources in the PSEB said the news of paper leak came from Ludhiana district, where officials learnt of some messages being circulated on Whatsapp groups. However, the PSEB chairman refused refused to comment on the source of the leak.

