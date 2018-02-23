Panel picks names for PPSC members, info commissioners; LoP records dissent

The meeting was held at the CM’s residence. Express file photo by Kamleshwar Singh The meeting was held at the CM’s residence. Express file photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Despite dissent from the Leader of Opposition, Sukhpal Khaira over the names of candidates shortlisted for appointment as members of Punjab Public Service Commission and Information Commissioners, the high-powered committee on Thursday met under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and approved the names.

The meeting was held at the CM’s residence and was attended by Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh, Forests Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira. According to Khaira, the committee disregarded his dissent by voting with majority and choosing the names which had already been shortlisted without the committee ever meeting and considering them. Among those who have been appointed to the five posts of PPSC members and one non-official member are former Punjab Police officer Lok Nath Angra, Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran A P S Virk, Gurpartap Singh Mann, Jamit Kaur Teji and Neelam Grewal.

For the two posts of Information Commissioner, the names of Khushant Singh, a biographer of Amarinder Singh, and a junior Congress leader from Patiala, Sanjiv Garg, were approved. “I am saddened that Amarinder has taken the majoritarian route instead of consensus to appoint the PPSC members and two RTI commissioners in today’s meeting. I have recorded my dissent but unfortunately the government went ahead with the pre-decided names throwing to winds the Punjab and Haryana High Court directions in this regard,” Khaira told The Indian Express.

