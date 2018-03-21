Punjab: Govt likely to levy new taxes, set aside Rs 5,000 crore for farm loan waiver

The final decision to this effect would be taken in a Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The final decision to this effect would be taken in a Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Burdened by an acute financial crunch, the Congress-led Punjab government is planning to impose new taxes in the forthcoming budget to mop up resources. The final decision to this effect would be taken in a Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday. If the Cabinet gives its nod, then the next budget, to be tabled in the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session on Saturday, would have new taxes levied on the residents for the state.

With a revenue deficit of Rs 1,784.87 crore in the last budget, the government had to put development works on hold in the financial year. It had to delay salaries of its employees for three months in September, February and March. “We will have to take tough measures to mop up resources. We have proposed new taxes. If the cabinet clears them, then we will go ahead with them,” said a functionary of the state government.

Though sources said there was not much scope of state taxes in the GST regime, but functionaries of the finance department are learnt to be of the view that if the government wanted to pay salaries on time, it would have to reduce the gap between revenue and expenditure.

FARM LOAN WAIVER

Also, the government is likely to set aside about Rs 5,000 crore for its farm debt waiver scheme. Last year the government had set aside Rs 1500 crore for the scheme in the budget. But it was no able to spend more than Rs 348 crore on the waiver. It had raised a loan of Rs 5600 crore by pledging Rural Development Fund (RDF). It had increased mandi fee by 1 per cent to pay off the loans.

Sources said in the run up to Lok Sabha election in upcoming fiscal year, the government would not only waive off farm loans of cooperative banks, but also those from commercial banks. The government has also planned that the debt waiver would be routed through the consolidated fund so that it could be audited and the government does not face any allegations of any kind of misappropriation later.

The government is also planning to set aside Rs 400 crore for families of farmers who committed suicide. Sources said they had identified 10,000 such families in distress. It was just waiting for the report of Cabinet sub-committee on the issue.

