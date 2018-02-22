Punjab: Schools directed to create book bank; Decision taken as PSEB fails to supply required number of textbooks

The state Education Department has directed the principals/headmasters, district education officers and circle Education Officers to create book banks in all the government and government-aided schools after Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) failed to supply textbooks to around 30 per cent of the students till the end of the current academic session.

They have been asked to collect books from the students of the current session to be reused by their juniors as they move on to the next class in the coming academic session beginning April 1.

Director General School Education (DGSE), Punjab, Parshant Goyal said that the decision of creating book banks in schools was taken during a meeting, held between the state and central education officials on Tuesday.

School heads, with the help of teachers, should motivate the students to use the books properly so that they can be reused by their juniors from the coming academic session,” the DGSC said.

Sources in the department said that the move can save large amount of government fund, time, which is consumed in printing and supplying books every year, and paper.

The PSEB has been publishing the books since its inception in 1969. Teachers, however, said that they would not be able to collect many books because the supply was already short this session.

A senior education officer said that even if they can use 50 per cent of last year’s books, it would save huge amount of time and money, while benefiting the students.

Exams are about to start in a week, but the text books could not be provided to nearly 30 per cent of the students of the government schools in the current session. Teachers managed by getting the available books photocopied. Even PSEB had put some books of compulsory subjects online for the students. Online books, however, were out of the reach for the majority of government school students who come from humble families and could not have access to computers and Internet.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App