Punjab DGSE seeks details of teachers above 50 with ‘zero results, always seeking leave’

Punjab DGSE has sought details of government teachers aged 50 or above and having “zero results, least interested in teaching, bad conduct at work and always seeking leave”. (Representational Image) Punjab DGSE has sought details of government teachers aged 50 or above and having “zero results, least interested in teaching, bad conduct at work and always seeking leave”. (Representational Image)

In a first-of-its-kind orders issued by the Punjab government, the Director General of School Education (DGSE) has sought details of government teachers aged 50 or above and having “zero results, least interested in teaching, bad conduct at work and always seeking leave”.

Not only teachers, DGSE has also sought the list of non-teaching employees aged 50 or above and not “performing” in full capacity. The orders issued on August 31 reached schools on Friday and has created a panic among teachers aged 50 and above as it also reads that “such teachers may also be force-retired” by the government.

The orders (copy with The Indian Express) reads, “The secretary (education) Punjab chaired a meeting on August 29 in which it has been decided to review the performance of the teachers aged 50 or above. Such teachers who are not working properly and have bad conduct at work may be forced-retired.” The orders further have asked school heads and district education officers to send names of such teachers in four categories. Firstly, the names of those teachers have to be sent who are not “showing interest in work, having poor conduct at work (aacharan theek nahi hai) or are always on leave or seek leave frequently”.

Secondly, the list of those teachers who are “having zero results and they do not pay attention towards their students and their problems”. Thirdly, the list of those non-teaching employees and staff in schools shall also be sent who are 50 or above and “not performing to the full capacity and working irresponsibly towards their duties”.

Lastly, the DGSE office has also asked for the lists of such teachers who are absent from the duty for years or have settled abroad without resigning. Speaking to The Indian Express, Prashant Goyal, Director General of School Education (DGSE), said, “Yes, we have issued these orders asking for details of 50 and above teachers because we need to review their performance. We may take action against them. Maybe the orders have been issued in Punjab education department for first time, but it is a regular practice that performance of 50 and above aged employees has to be reviewed to see that there is no inefficiency in work. Once schools send us list of such teachers, we shall decide action against them. Age cannot be a reason for inefficiency in teaching in schools.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App