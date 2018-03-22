Punjab Cabinet clears gas pipelines

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra at Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh. (Express File Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra at Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh. (Express File Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to policy guidelines to facilitate laying of gas pipelines across the state. The state will lay gas pipelines in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Roopnagar, SAS Nagar and Bathinda districts. The policy is in line with High Court directions and on the lines of Gujarat model.

# The Cabinet also cleared the presentation of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Audit Reports, Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts for the year ending March 31, 2017, in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. CAG has forwarded authenticated copies, including its report on State Finance, Public Sector Undertaking (Social, General and Economic Sectors), Non-Public Sector Undertakings (Social, General and Economic Sectors) and Revenue Sectors of the Government of Punjab for the year 2016-17, besides the Finance Accounts.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App