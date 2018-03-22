Nothing in Governor’s address that we didn’t do: Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

SAD president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal said Tuesday that Governor’s address in ongoing budget session of Vidhan Sabha listed achievements of the SAD-BJP government only and challenged the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to “tell one thing in the address which was not done by Badal government”.

Addressing a press conference in the press gallery of Vidhan Sabha, Badal took a jibe at Congress government and said “the (Governor’s) address seemed to have got two things wrong – the dates and the name of the chief minister.”

Badal said there was “no future plan” in the 29-page address. “Ideally, Governor’s address is vision statement generally running into 70 pages,” he said.

“Besides, the Governor’s address has virtually abdicated Punjab’s claim on important issues, including justice for 1984 victims and transfer of Chandigarh and Punjabi-speaking areas by omitting their reference,” he added.

